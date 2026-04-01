Mountain Brook’s Lulu Gribbin to keynote Oasis of Hope luncheon

× Expand Lulu Gribbin

Oasis Counseling will host its annual Oasis of Hope Luncheon on Tuesday, April 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Club.

The event will feature Mountain Brook resident Lulu Gribbin as the keynote speaker. Gribbin, a 17-year-old who survived a 2024 shark attack, will share her story of recovery and perspective, highlighting themes of healing and hope that align with Oasis’ mission.

The luncheon serves as a major fundraiser supporting Oasis Counseling’s mental health services for women, children and families across the Birmingham metro area and more than 20 counties in Alabama. Each year, more than 400 business and community leaders attend to raise awareness about access to mental health care.

During the event, Kenneth Byrd Jr., senior vice president at Protective Life, will be honored as the 2026 Anne Bruno LaRussa Visionary Award recipient for his contributions to the organization.

Oasis Counseling provides a range of services, including play therapy and trauma-informed care, aimed at supporting individuals and families in need.