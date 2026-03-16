Mountain Brook announces 3 board appointments and reappointments

× Expand Image courtesy of the city of Mountain Brook

The city of Mountain Brook recently announced three appointments and reappointments to local boards that help guide planning and development in the community.

Rob Walker was reappointed to the Planning Commission, with his term set to run through Oct. 1, 2031.

Scott Boomhover was reappointed to the Board of Zoning Adjustment, with his term ending Nov. 10, 2028.

Jack Darnell was appointed to the Planning Commission, where his term will continue through Nov. 28, 2028.