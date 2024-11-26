Mountain Brook area events December 2024

× Expand Glow Wild — An Animal Lantern Celebration

Area events

Dec. 1-Jan. 15: Glow Wild — An Animal Lantern Celebration. Wednesday through Sunday of each week, 5-9 p.m. Birmingham Zoo. Watch the Zoo come alive with wild animal and sea life lantern creations. Throughout the holiday season, your family can enjoy the glowing magic of the zoo, watch live acrobats, take a wild ride on the Red Diamond Radiant Express Train or climb the Full Moon Bar-B-Que Adventure Tower. In December, the Protective Life Jingle Bell Carousel will also be running. The zoo recommends planning at least 90 minutes to enjoy Glow Wild, and more time if riding attractions. Zoo animals are not viewable during the event. This event is weather permitting. Admission tickets are non-refundable but are date and time transferable. Members can purchase their tickets online and receive a 30% discount. Ride tickets must be purchased separately. For more information and ticket purchases, visit birminghamzoo.com/events/glowwild.

Dec. 3: Thyme to Read Book Club — “Real Food/Fake Food” by Larry Olmsted. 4-5 p.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road. Join this monthly gathering hosted by the Library at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Library Director Hope Long at 205-588-4593 or hlong@bbgardens.org.

Dec. 5: Mountain Brook Village Holiday Open House. Mountain Brook Village. Enjoy sales and holiday festivities while finishing your shopping. Visit business.mtnbrookchamber.org/events for more information.

Dec. 8: 2024 Mountain Brook Holiday Parade. 3-5 p.m. Bring the family to enjoy the parade in the heart of Mountain Brook Village. After the parade, there will be a children's village with activities, crafts and photos with Santa. Visit business.mtnbrookchamber.org/events for more information.

Dec. 9: “A Celtic Christmas: by A Taste of Ireland. 7:30 p.m. Alabama Theatre,1817 3rd Ave. N. Direct from its Off-Broadway season, A Taste of Ireland – The Irish Music & Dance Sensation presents its holiday spectacular, “A Celtic Christmas.” Prepare to be enchanted with some of the world’s finest Irish dancers and musicians bringing the spirit of Christmas to life. Tickets begin at $35. For tickets and information, visit alabamatheatre.com/event/a-celtic-christmas-by-a-taste-of-ireland.

Dec. 12: English Village Holiday Open House. English Village. Enjoy sales and a festive atmosphere while shopping. Visit mtnbrookchamber.org/holidays for more information.

Otey’s Tavern Live Music

Dec. 5: Rick Carter & Josh Kulinich. 8 p.m.

Dec. 6: Tyler & Aaron. 5:30 p.m. The Magnetic Elite. 9 p.m.

Dec. 12: Danny & Randy. 8 p.m.

Dec. 13: Edmonds Butler Band. 9 p.m.

Dec. 19: Eric McGinty Duo. 8 p.m.

Dec. 20: Cheyenne Chapman. 5:30 p.m. The Hoolies. 9 p.m.

Dec. 27: The Divines. 9 p.m.

O’Neal Library

Adults

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Open Maker Lab. 2-6 p.m.

Dec. 3, 10, 17: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair. 10-11 a.m.

Dec. 3: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja. 5:30-7 p.m.

Dec. 9: Great Short Stories — “Auggie Wren’s Christmas Story” by Paul Auster. 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: The Bookies Book Club 2024 Reading Recap. 10-11:30 a.m.

Dec. 13: String Duet Concert. 11 a.m. to noon.

Dec. 14: Crafterday. 9 a.m. to noon. Bring your own craft and visit with others.

Dec. 16: 30: Mahjong Meetup — Experienced Players. 10 a.m. to noon.

Teens

Dec. 2: Teen Advisory Board. 4:30-6 p.m.

Dec. 6: Game On. 3:30-5 p.m.

Dec. 16-19: Exam Study Breaks.

Dec. 20: Teen Laser Tag. 6-8:30 p.m.

Children

Thursdays: All Together Storytime. 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. All ages are welcome.

Dec. 2: Reading Buddies. 3:30-4:30 p.m. This program is for new readers.

Dec. 5: SNaP Game On. 3:30-4:30 p.m. For grades 3-6.

Dec. 10: Family Night. 5:30-6:15 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Dec. 12: SNaP Puzzle Piece Picture Frames. 3:30-4:30 p.m. For grades 3-6.

Dec. 13: Sensory Play, Explore and More. 9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m. Free play from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. All ages are welcome.

Dec. 16: Illustrator Art Club. 4:30-5:30 p.m. For 6 years and up, with an adult.

Dec. 19: SNaP Movie & Popcorn. 3:30-5:05 p.m. For grades 3-6.