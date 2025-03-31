Mountain Brook area events guide: April 2025

Document Destruction and Electronics Recycling Day

Where: Mountain Brook High School

When: April 9, 9 a.m.–noon

Web: mtnbrook.org

The City of Mountain Brook is partnering with Gone For Good, a program of the local nonprofit United Ability, to host this event. It will feature an on-site, secure paper document destruction truck and an environmentally friendly way to dispose of most electronics, except for TVs and household appliances. Volunteers will assist with a drive-thru drop-off process. Open to Mountain Brook residents and businesses.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens Plant Sale

Expand Birmingham residents browse through a selection of plants at the Birmingham Botanical Garden Fall Plant Sale on October 22, 2016.

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens

When: April 10, 1–5:30 p.m.; April 11, 8 a.m.–5:30 p.m.; April 12, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

Call: 205-414-3950

Web: bbgardens.org/plant-sales

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ spring plant sale offers a diverse selection of plants, from native species to tropical varieties. Items available include perennials, annuals, shrubs, trees, herbs, and vegetables. Members receive early access on Thursday. Stop by the membership table to learn more about the benefits of joining.

UAB National Alumni Society Scholarship Run

Where: 3785 W. Jackson Blvd.

When: April 12, 8 a.m.

Call: 205-934-3555

Web: alumni.uab.edu

Tickets: $35 for 5K/10K through April 11; $40 on race day. $20 for Kids’ Fun Run, $25 for Adult Fun Run.

The UAB National Alumni Society hosts this annual Scholarship Run, raising funds for student scholarships. Since its launch in 2007, the event has raised more than $1 million. The 19th annual run will take place in Crestline Village in Mountain Brook and is presented by Viva Health.

Mitchell’s Place Funky Fish Fry

Expand Spring Street Saison

Where: Avondale Brewing Company

When: April 12, 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Web: funkyfishfry.com

Tickets: $10 general admission (does not include food or drinks); $15 to-go ticket or child plate; $25 adult ticket (includes food and entry).

Held every April for Autism Acceptance Month, this event supports individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in Birmingham and beyond. Hosted by the junior boards of Mitchell’s Place and Autism Support of Alabama, the Funky Fish Fry provides an affordable way to give back while raising awareness.

× Expand Local community members attend the Crestline Egg Hunt on March 31, 2018.

Easter Egg Roll

Where: O’Neal Library

When: April 19, 10 a.m.–noon

Web: mtnbrookchamber.org

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Easter Egg Roll on the grassy field across from the O’Neal Library. Families are welcome to attend, but the egg hunt is best suited for children ages 1–6. BYOB (Bring Your Own Basket).

Expand Illustration courtesy of TPR TAYA Gaukrodger will perform at Canterbury United Methodist Church on April 24, 2025 as part of her Come Into The Light Tour, featuring her latest single and songs from her upcoming album.

TAYA Come Into The Light Tour

Where: Canterbury United Methodist Church

When: April 24, 7 p.m.

Web: tprlive.co

Tickets: $16.50–$75

TAYA Gaukrodger will perform as part of her Come Into The Light Tour, featuring her latest single and songs from her upcoming album. Originally from a small town in northern Australia, TAYA relocated to Sydney in 2010 to pursue a music career and later became involved with Hillsong Church.

April Official Meetings

April 1: Board of Landscape Design meeting, 5:15 p.m., City Hall.

April 7: Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

April 7: City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

April 8: Parks and Recreation Board meeting, 5 p.m., City Hall.

April 14: Board of Education meeting, 3:30 p.m. Contact the board office for the meeting location.

April 15: O’Neal Library Board meeting, 4:30 p.m., O’Neal Library.

April 21: City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

April 21: Board of Zoning Adjustment meeting, 5 p.m., City Hall.

Library Events at O’Neal Library

Mondays: Mahjong Meet-Up, 10 a.m.–noon, Community Meeting Room.

Tuesdays: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair, 10–11 a.m., Community Meeting Room.

Wednesdays: Movers and Makers, 1:30–2:15 p.m., Storytelling Room.

April 5: Rain Gutter Regatta, 3–4 p.m., Overton Park.

April 10: All Together Storytime, 9:30–11 a.m., Community Meeting Room.

April 12: Great Short Stories on Screen, 3–5 p.m., Community Meeting Room.

April 24: Neurodivergent Community Group, 6–7 p.m., Conference Room.