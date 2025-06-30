Mountain Brook area events guide: July 2025

× Expand Staff photo Fireworks light up the night sky over Vulcan Park during the annual Thunder on the Mountain fireworks display on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Thunder on the Mountain

Where: Vulcan Park, viewing locations around Birmingham-metro

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Web: visitvulcan.com/event/thunder-2025

Details: During the annual Vulcan Park and Museum celebration, Pyro Shows of Alabama will launch more than 2,500 fireworks shells and effects in a 20-minute show synchronized to a patriotic soundtrack. Music will be broadcast on iHeartMedia Birmingham radio stations, including 102.5 The Bull, 103.1 The Vulcan, 103.7 The Q, Magic 96.5, News Radio 960 WERC, and La Jefa 98.3. The show will also air live on WBRC FOX6 News for viewers across the Birmingham metro area.

Expand Staff photo Homewood’s Fourth of July festival and Thunder on the Mountain in downtown Homewood on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

July 4th Festival

Where: Downtown Homewood

When: July 4, 5 p.m.

Web: homewoodparks.com/special-events

Cost: Free entry, unlimited attractions wristband $10

Details: The city of Homewood and the Homewood Parks & Recreation Board host the event in downtown Homewood to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. Two blocks of 18th Street South and one block of 29th Ave South will be blocked for pedestrian traffic and make way for rides and attractions. There will be a combination of inflatables/rides and a DJ will provide music and interactive activities. All activities will end at the beginning of the “Thunder on the Mountain” fireworks show.

Your Story Matters Women’s Mini-Conference

Expand Illustration courtesy of Mountain Brook Community Church At this mini-conference — led by StoryTellers Live speakers Katie Dunn and Lindy Walker — you’ll discover why your life matters, how your story reflects God’s heart, and why the story you carry is worth sharing.

Where: Mountain Brook Community Church

When: July 15, 4 to 9 p.m.

Web: mbcc.us/yourstory

Tickets: $20

Details: At this mini-conference — led by StoryTellers Live speakers Katie Dunn and Lindy Walker — you’ll discover why your life matters, how your story reflects God’s heart, and why the story you carry is worth sharing. The schedule includes light bites from Ashley Mac’s, worship, two work sessions, dinner from Homewood Gourmet and an iced coffee and dessert bar from O’Henry’s.

Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Flowers are seen at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Identifying and Eradicating Invasive Plants

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens

When: July 17, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Web: bbgardens.org/event/identifying-and-eradicating-invasive-plants

Tickets: $25 for members, $30 for nonmembers

Details: Chinese wisteria, English Ivy, periwinkle, nandina, and kudzu are only a few of the invasive, non-native plant species that threaten the Alabama landscape. Join Director of Land and Water Conservation for Jefferson County Greenways, Charles Yaeger to learn how to correctly identify invasive species and develop an effective treatment plan to tackle invasives threatening your home landscape.

Mountain Brook Market Day

Expand Mountain Brook Village merchants hosted its annual Market Day on July 21, 2018.

Where: Mountain Brook Village and Lane Parke

When: July 19, all day

Web: business.mtnbrookchamber.org/events

Details: Mountain Brook shoppers can score some good deals at the 24th annual Market Day event in Mountain Brook Village and Lane Parke. The shopping event began in the early 2000s as a way to commemorate the French holiday Bastille Day. It has since morphed into a highly anticipated summer event that highlights Mountain Brook retailers. Shoppers can browse the European-style sidewalk sale and enjoy discounted prices that many of the featured merchants will offer all day.

Expand Photo courtesy of Cahaba Cycles Racers participate in the Le Tour de Cahaba in 2018.

Tour de Cahaba 2025

Where: Cahaba Cycles Homewood, 1724 27th Court South

When: Sunday, July 13. Start times: 7 a.m. for 34, 45, and 65-mile rides; 9 a.m. for 10 and 20-mile rides and Slow Roll

Web: cahabacycles.com/pages/tour-de-cahaba-2025

Cost: $35–$45 for 20–65 mile rides; $20 for 10-mile ride; Slow Roll: $15 adults, $10 kids 6–18, free under 5

Details: Join over 700 riders for this annual community cycling event, featuring six route options ranging from a family-friendly 3–5 mile Slow Roll to a challenging 65-mile ride that goes through Mountain Brook. The event includes full SAG support, rest stops at all Cahaba Cycles locations (except Gadsden), and a post-ride cookout with BBQ, pizza, music and drinks. Proceeds benefit the Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers

Official Meetings

July 1: Arts Council. 6 p.m. at City Hall.

July 3: Board of Zoning Adjustments. 6 p.m. at City Hall.

July 3: Park Board. 6 p.m. at City Hall.

July 7 and 21: Finance, Planning and Development, Public Safety, Public Works and Special Issues Committees. 5 p.m. City Hall.

July 8: Planning Commission. 6 p.m. at City Hall.

July 8: Historic Preservation Commission. 6 p.m. at City Hall.

July 14 and 28: City Council. 6 p.m. at City Hall.

July 15: Environmental Commission. 6:30 p.m. at Homewood Community Center.

July 17: Beautification Board. Noon at City Hall.

Library Events

Tuesdays: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair, Round Auditorium. 10–11 a.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Open Maker Lab — Rainbow Suncatchers, Makerspace. 2–5 p.m.

Tuesdays: Patty Cake Storytime (0–18 mos), Children’s Story Room. 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Tuesdays: Library Out Loud Story Adventure (grades K–2), Children’s Program Room. 3:30–4:30 p.m.

Wednesdays: Toddler Tales (18–36 mos), Children’s Story Room. 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

July 12: Crafterday Meetup — Bring Your Own Project, Round Auditorium. 10 a.m.–noon

July 14: Great Short Stories Book Club — “My Friend Flicka,” Round Auditorium. 6:30–7:30 p.m.

July 15: Library Board Meeting, Boardroom. 8–10:30 a.m.

July 16: Sewing Workshop, Makerspace. 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

July 23: Reading Café Book Club, Makerspace. 2–4 p.m.