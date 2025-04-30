Mountain Brook area events guide: May 2025

Photo by Erin Nelson
People browse the various booths during the Art in the Village held outside of Mountain Brook City Hall in Crestline Village on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
MBAA Art in the Village
Where: Crestline Village around City Hall
When: May 3, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Web: mountainbrookartassociation.com/spring-show
Tickets: Free
Details: The Mountain Brook Art Association’s annual Spring Show brings together over 50 artists to fill the streets with color. What began as an impromptu public art display in 1981 has become one of the largest and most popular art shows in the Birmingham area, offering a selection of high-quality fine art paintings and drawings in traditional media. The juried show provides an opportunity for artists to showcase their work while hundreds of patrons peruse the tents.
Photo by Erin Nelson
A pollenating bee moves from one rose to another in the Dunn Formal Rose Garden at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Rosé in the Roses
Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens
When: May 6, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Contact: 205-414-3950
Web: bbgardens.org/event/rose-in-the-roses-2025
Cost: $35 for members, $40 for nonmembers
Details: Enjoy rosé selected by Finch Fine Wines in celebration of the Gardens’ roses in bloom at this festive fundraiser hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens Junior Board. Reservations are required, and funds support the Gardens’ internship program, which gives college students practical experience toward careers in public horticulture.
Tails in the Trails
Photo by Erin Nelson
The African elephants, led by Bulwagi, walk through the habitat on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. In March of last year, the zoo was forced to close its doors to the public as the coronavirus pandemic led to worldwide shutdowns. The zoo remained closed for three months and began to slowly reopen in July with limited capacity.
Where: Birmingham Zoo
When: May 9, 6-9 p.m.
Contact: 205-879-0409
Web: birminghamzoo.com/event/tails-in-the-trails-2025
Tickets: $50 per person, $95 per couple. Tickets include one free drink.
Details: The Birmingham Zoo’s Junior Board invites the community to party in the Trails of Africa at this outdoor event featuring music, animal encounters, small bites from local restaurants, beer, wine, specialty cocktails and a silent auction. Guests must be 21 or older. All proceeds support the “Fund Carlito’s Casa” initiative—Carlito is the zoo’s giant anteater.
Officers carry the state and national flag during a ceremony at the Alabama Veterans Memorial in Liberty Park.
Memorial Day Tribute
Where: Alabama Veterans Memorial Park, 100 Overton Access Road
When: May 18, noon
Contact: info@alabamaveterans.org, 205-305-6749
Web: alabamaveterans.org/events
Tickets: Free, but donations appreciated
Details: The Alabama Veterans Memorial Foundation invites the public to explore the “Faces of the Price of Freedom” exhibit and tour the Memorial Plaza and Hall of Honor before the formal Memorial Day ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. Brigadier General Jeffrey L. Newton (Ret.) will speak on VA Family Benefits, and live patriotic music will be performed. A StepStone dedication ceremony will also be held.
Libby’s Friends Golf Tournament
Photo by Erin Nelson
Where: Highland Park Golf Course
When: May 19, 8 a.m.
Contact: 205-529-8377
Web: libbysfriends.org
Tickets: $1,000 per four-person team. Additional sponsorship options available.
Details: The 5th annual Libby’s Friends Golf Tournament offers a morning and afternoon tee time. The day includes golf, a silent auction, and family fun. All proceeds benefit Libby’s Friends and their mission to support individuals with special needs.
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Mountain Brook High School awarded 318 diplomas to the Spartans Class of 2024 during commencement at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The senior class will be attending colleges and universities in 25 different states across the country.
Mountain Brook High School Graduation
Where: Pete Hanna Center at Samford University
When: May 20
Contact: 205-414-3800
Details: Mountain Brook High School seniors will celebrate a major educational milestone and receive their diplomas as they prepare to enter adulthood. Students will walk across the stage and shake hands with Principal Joel Henneke as they conclude their time in Mountain Brook Schools.