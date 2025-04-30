Mountain Brook area events guide: May 2025

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson People browse the various booths during the Art in the Village held outside of Mountain Brook City Hall in Crestline Village on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

MBAA Art in the Village

Where: Crestline Village around City Hall

When: May 3, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Web: mountainbrookartassociation.com/spring-show

Tickets: Free

Details: The Mountain Brook Art Association’s annual Spring Show brings together over 50 artists to fill the streets with color. What began as an impromptu public art display in 1981 has become one of the largest and most popular art shows in the Birmingham area, offering a selection of high-quality fine art paintings and drawings in traditional media. The juried show provides an opportunity for artists to showcase their work while hundreds of patrons peruse the tents.

Expand Photo by Erin Nelson A pollenating bee moves from one rose to another in the Dunn Formal Rose Garden at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Rosé in the Roses

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens

When: May 6, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Contact: 205-414-3950

Web: bbgardens.org/event/rose-in-the-roses-2025

Cost: $35 for members, $40 for nonmembers

Details: Enjoy rosé selected by Finch Fine Wines in celebration of the Gardens’ roses in bloom at this festive fundraiser hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens Junior Board. Reservations are required, and funds support the Gardens’ internship program, which gives college students practical experience toward careers in public horticulture.

Tails in the Trails

Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The African elephants, led by Bulwagi, walk through the habitat on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. In March of last year, the zoo was forced to close its doors to the public as the coronavirus pandemic led to worldwide shutdowns. The zoo remained closed for three months and began to slowly reopen in July with limited capacity.

Where: Birmingham Zoo

When: May 9, 6-9 p.m.

Contact: 205-879-0409

Web: birminghamzoo.com/event/tails-in-the-trails-2025

Tickets: $50 per person, $95 per couple. Tickets include one free drink.

Details: The Birmingham Zoo’s Junior Board invites the community to party in the Trails of Africa at this outdoor event featuring music, animal encounters, small bites from local restaurants, beer, wine, specialty cocktails and a silent auction. Guests must be 21 or older. All proceeds support the “Fund Carlito’s Casa” initiative—Carlito is the zoo’s giant anteater.

Expand Officers carry the state and national flag during a ceremony at the Alabama Veterans Memorial in Liberty Park.

Memorial Day Tribute

Where: Alabama Veterans Memorial Park, 100 Overton Access Road

When: May 18, noon

Contact: info@alabamaveterans.org, 205-305-6749

Web: alabamaveterans.org/events

Tickets: Free, but donations appreciated

Details: The Alabama Veterans Memorial Foundation invites the public to explore the “Faces of the Price of Freedom” exhibit and tour the Memorial Plaza and Hall of Honor before the formal Memorial Day ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. Brigadier General Jeffrey L. Newton (Ret.) will speak on VA Family Benefits, and live patriotic music will be performed. A StepStone dedication ceremony will also be held.

Libby’s Friends Golf Tournament

Expand Photo by Erin Nelson

Where: Highland Park Golf Course

When: May 19, 8 a.m.

Contact: 205-529-8377

Web: libbysfriends.org

Tickets: $1,000 per four-person team. Additional sponsorship options available.

Details: The 5th annual Libby’s Friends Golf Tournament offers a morning and afternoon tee time. The day includes golf, a silent auction, and family fun. All proceeds benefit Libby’s Friends and their mission to support individuals with special needs.

Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook High School awarded 318 diplomas to the Spartans Class of 2024 during commencement at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The senior class will be attending colleges and universities in 25 different states across the country.

Mountain Brook High School Graduation

Where: Pete Hanna Center at Samford University

When: May 20

Contact: 205-414-3800

Web: mbhs.mtnbrook.k12.al.us

Details: Mountain Brook High School seniors will celebrate a major educational milestone and receive their diplomas as they prepare to enter adulthood. Students will walk across the stage and shake hands with Principal Joel Henneke as they conclude their time in Mountain Brook Schools.