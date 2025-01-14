Mountain Brook Art Association holds first meeting of 2025

× Expand 1112 Mountain Brook Art Association Holiday Show The Mountain Brook Art Association has been promoting an interest in the arts for over 40 years.

The Mountain Brook Art Association is holding its first meeting of the year on Thursday.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at City Hall. The MBAA is a community of artists that help each other grow and refine their painting and drawing abilities through meetings and demos, as well as develop their professional artistic careers through group shows. Those interested in becoming members are invited to attend a meeting.