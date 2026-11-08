Mountain Brook Art Association holiday show moves to new venue

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Art Association

The Mountain Brook Art Association will host its Holiday Small Works Art Show on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church.

The annual show focuses on original two-dimensional artwork sized for gift giving and home display. Participating artists may exhibit paintings, drawings and mixed-media pieces, with works limited to 16 by 20 inches.

The event gives visitors a chance to browse one-of-a-kind pieces from local artists during the holiday shopping season. Reproductions of original artwork may also be available, though they must be identified as reproductions.

This year's show will be held at a new venue, moving to Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church's Fellowship Hall.

The Mountain Brook Art Association limits the show to original work created with traditional painting, drawing or mixed-media materials. Photography, jewelry, ceramics, wood carvings, weaving and quilting are not part of the exhibition.

For more information, visit mountainbrookartassociation.com.