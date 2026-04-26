Mountain Brook Art Association marks 45 years of Art in the Village

× Expand Staff photos Artists display their work including oil paintings, watercolors, mixed media and pencil drawings at Art in the Village, an annual outdoor event hosted by the Mountain Brook Art Association each spring at Mountain Brook City Hall.

Art in the Village is returning for the 45th year, allowing participants the opportunity to showcase their artwork for the public to enjoy.

“The event is always a lot of fun because you have people out walking and just enjoying their day, and it is so fun interacting with everyone,” said Melinda Goode, who is co-chairing the event with Janice Wood. “It is also just a fun way for the artists to showcase what they have been working on and let others purchase some of their work if they would like to.”

This year's event will be held May 2 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If it rains May 2, the rain date is May 3 from noon to 4:30 p.m.

The event is free, but artists will have their artwork for sale for anyone wanting to purchase some of the paintings and drawings.

Mountain Brook Art Association is a community of artists who help one another grow and learn more about painting and drawing.

“Initially, it was a group of artists that got together who all loved art,” Goode said. “It was a way to gather with others who shared the same passions and sort of learn and grow together.”

Goode said the association is unique in that it is actually a club that meets regularly.

“Some organizations don’t have regular meetings, but with this we do,” Goode said. “We share tips and ideas and have demos every month of artists. We really like to learn from one another.”

Goode said the association has been meeting regularly since its formation in 1981, with a few years on break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the early days it was talked about as we were starting to grow that we should do an art show and allow those that wanted to participate the opportunity to come and showcase their art,” Goode said. “We started the art show, and it has just grown over the years into this event that the whole community enjoys.”

There are 150 members in the Mountain Brook Art Association with about 60 artists showcasing their art at the show.

“This is all two-dimensional art,” Goode said. “We will have oil paintings, watercolor, mixed media and pencil drawings. We do not have any crafts.”

Art in the Village is held in and around Mountain Brook City Hall under tents. There is also art on display inside Mountain Brook City Hall.

“We hope people will come out and support the show,” Goode said. “It is always fun if it is a pretty day to just get the whole family out and enjoy walking around and seeing all of the artists that have come out to showcase their talents. It is also a lot of fun for the artists to get to interact with the community.”

Sign-ups to participate as an artist in the show are full, but Goode said the association also holds a holiday show in November.

Goode said most artists accept Venmo, cash or credit cards for payment.

For more information about the event, visit mountainbrookartassociation.com.