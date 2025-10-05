Mountain Brook Art Association supports local artists, builds creative community

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Art Association The Mountain Brook Art Association marks more than four decades of fostering creativity through workshops, mentorship and exhibitions, connecting artists across the community with two annual public shows. Its signature event is Art in the Village each May.

For more than 40 years, the Mountain Brook Art Association has created space for artists to connect, refine their skills and share their work with the wider community. Founded in 1981, the organization now includes more than 130 active members — painters, illustrators and creatives who support one another through mentorship, meetings and regular exhibitions.

“Our mission is to foster a community of practicing artists who help one another by sharing experiences, tips, ideas and encouragement,” said MBAA President Susie Caffey.

The group hosts regular meetings featuring demonstrations by some of Alabama’s most well-known artists working in a variety of media. While demonstrations are typically for members, first- and second-time guests are welcome to attend and consider joining.

The organization puts on two major public shows each year. The next event — the Holiday Small Works Show — will take place Saturday, Nov. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Mountain Brook City Hall. The show will feature original, two-dimensional artwork no larger than 16 by 20 inches, with pieces in oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor and more.

The association’s annual spring event, Art in the Village, is held the first Saturday in May in Crestline Village.

“There is such a need for the arts in our daily lives,” Caffey said. “It’s a celebration of art and community.”

More information is available at mountainbrookartassociation.com.