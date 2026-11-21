× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Mountain Brook Baptist Church hosts its Living Nativity event in the lower parking lot of the church in Mountain Brook, Alabama on Dec. 21, 2024.

Mountain Brook Baptist Church has announced a full slate of Advent and Christmas worship services and concerts, running from the Sunday after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.

The season opens Nov. 29 with the church’s Hanging of the Green services. The 9 a.m. traditional service features the Voices in Bronze handbell group and the Chapel Choir, while the 11 a.m. contemporary service features the Chapel Choir and the MBBC Praise Band. Both services include explanations of the Christmas decor used throughout the church.

On Dec. 6, the Sanctuary Choir presents its Christmas choral worship service, “Unto Us a Child Is Born,” at 9 a.m. The choir will be accompanied by a 19-piece orchestra, which will also back the congregational carols.

Children’s choirs take the stage Dec. 9. The Preschool 3’s Choir holds a Christmas open house at 6 p.m. in the Chapel Music Suite, a roughly 25-minute program for parents and grandparents that marks the children’s first organized choir. That leads into the Children’s Choirs Christmas Concert at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary, a half-hour program featuring the 4’s and 5’s Choir, Music Makers (grades 1-3) and Young Musicians (grades 4-6).

“Glorious: A Contemporary Worship Experience” follows Dec. 13 at 11 a.m., walking through the story of Scripture leading up to Christ’s birth through Bible readings and special music.

On Dec. 16 at 6 p.m., the Mellow Brook Singers present “How Great Our Joy!,” a collection of narrations and Christmas carols. It is the same program the group performs at assisted living centers and nursing facilities around the Birmingham area.

The church’s annual Living Nativity returns Dec. 20-22 in the lower parking lot, with shows at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. each night.

Christmas Eve brings three services. The 11 a.m. service is band-led and shorter than the others to accommodate families with young children, with battery-operated candles and no childcare. The 3 and 5 p.m. candlelight services are led by the Sanctuary Choir, festival brass and timpani, with traditional live-flame candles. The Lord’s Supper will be served at all three.

Because the church expects large crowds on Christmas Eve, it is asking attendees to register for the service they plan to attend. Once the sanctuary is full, overflow seating will be available in Moebes Hall.

Childcare is available for ages 2 and under at most services, with children ages 3 through 5 leaving for Preschool Worship during Sunday services. Childcare for infants and toddlers is offered at the Wednesday evening concerts.

Mountain Brook Baptist Church is located at 3631 Montevallo Road. Registration for Christmas Eve services and more information is available at mbbc.org.