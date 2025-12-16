Mountain Brook Baptist to present Living Nativity Dec. 20-22

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Living Nativity 2017 Members of the Mountain Brook Baptist Church perform at the Living Nativity on December 22, 2017.

Mountain Brook Baptist Church will host its annual family-oriented Living Nativity from Saturday-Monday, Dec. 20-22, with two showings each night at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The church has presented the event for 53 years and uses the same narration each year, recorded by Dr. Dotson Nelson, the pastor of MBBC when the event began.

“People just really love coming out for this,” said Amy Hirsch from MBBC. “We have several hundred people come out for each show.”

Hirsch said many of the church’s children and teens portray roles in the Nativity, and visitors can pet live animals between showings. “We will have hot chocolate and cookies and fellowship before and after each showing,” Hirsch said. “It is always a great time.”

The program will take place in the lower parking lot on the Overbrook Road side of the church. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early for the best viewing experience. For more information, visit mbbc.org.