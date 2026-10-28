Mountain Brook begins first round of leaf collection Nov. 2

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Mountain Brook

The city of Mountain Brook will begin the first round of its 2026-27 leaf collection program on Nov. 2.

Residents are asked to place leaves at the curb before collection begins in their zone.

The first-round schedule is:

Zone 1: Nov. 2-5

Zone 2: Nov. 6-10

Zone 3: Nov. 11-15

Zone 4: Nov. 16-19

Zone 5: Nov. 20-25

The city asks residents to place only leaves at the curb and not mix branches, rocks or bags into leaf piles. Piles should also be kept away from storm drains.

If leaves are not at the curb before a zone's scheduled collection begins, they will be picked up during the next scheduled round for that area.

Leaves placed out after the beginning of the final collection round must be bagged. Bagged leaves will be collected on residents' regular trash collection days.

Residents can view the full 2026-27 leaf collection schedule and determine their collection zone at mtnbrook.org/media/28446.