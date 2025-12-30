Mountain Brook business license renewals due Jan. 31

× Expand Image courtesy of the city of Mountain Brook

The City of Mountain Brook is reminding business owners that annual business license renewals are due by Jan. 31, 2026, in accordance with Ordinance No. 1738.

This requirement applies to all businesses, trades, professions or other activities operating within the city limits.

A separate deadline of March 1, 2026, applies to insurance companies, as outlined in Code of Alabama §11-51-122.

For questions about the renewal process, businesses may contact the city directly.