Mountain Brook celebrates National Pollinators Week

The city of Mountain Brook is celebrating National Pollinators Week by helping protect the community’s pollinators.

On February 24, 2023 the City of Mountain Brook became the first municipal Bee City USA affiliate in Alabama

As an official Bee USA City, it is important that every member of the community does their part to protect pollinators and keep the city beautiful.

Whether it’s refraining from the use of harmful chemical in yards, to respecting our Bee Hotel that houses many of important pollinators, residents can help ensure our city stays in full bloom.

For more information on National Pollinators Week, please visit beecityusa.org/event/pollinator-week-2/. To read more about Mountain Brook's Bee City USA, visit mtnbrook.org/Mbee