Mountain Brook Chamber’s 2026 board of directors

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce announced its 2026 board of directors last month, with Katrina Porter serving as president. The board includes a mix of business leaders and community representatives across various roles to guide the chamber’s mission throughout the year.

Officers for 2026 include:

Katrina Porter, president

Knox Richardson, executive vice president

Lee Mallette, vice president of business development

David Faulkner, vice president of governmental affairs

Shannon McBrayer, vice president of membership

Dustin Dew, vice president of community affairs

Amy Jackson, vice president of compliance and governance

Ladd Tucker, immediate past president

Kim McGuire, secretary

Dawson Horton, treasurer

Additional board members are:

Virginia Grisham, junior board advisor

Landon Stubblefield, junior board liaison

Taylor Bartlett, Debbie Perkins, Jorge Castro, Anna Catherine Roberson, Dan Bundy, and Elizabeth Brasher, directors at large

Maretta Ashford, city council liaison

Steve Boone, sustaining member

Emma Wells, Crestline Village representative

Radcliff Menge, Mountain Brook Village representative

Ashley Fuqua Parker, English Village representative

Mac McKiernan, Mountain Brook Plaza representative

Handley McCrory, Office Park representative

Paul DeMarco, general counsel

The Chamber will work with these members to support local business growth, promote community events and strengthen partnerships throughout Mountain Brook in 2026.