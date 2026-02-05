Mountain Brook Chamber’s 2026 board of directors

by

News

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce announced its 2026 board of directors last month, with Katrina Porter serving as president. The board includes a mix of business leaders and community representatives across various roles to guide the chamber’s mission throughout the year.

Officers for 2026 include:

  • Katrina Porter, president
  • Knox Richardson, executive vice president
  • Lee Mallette, vice president of business development
  • David Faulkner, vice president of governmental affairs
  • Shannon McBrayer, vice president of membership
  • Dustin Dew, vice president of community affairs
  • Amy Jackson, vice president of compliance and governance
  • Ladd Tucker, immediate past president
  • Kim McGuire, secretary
  • Dawson Horton, treasurer

Additional board members are:

  • Virginia Grisham, junior board advisor
  • Landon Stubblefield, junior board liaison
  • Taylor Bartlett, Debbie Perkins, Jorge Castro, Anna Catherine Roberson, Dan Bundy, and Elizabeth Brasher, directors at large
  • Maretta Ashford, city council liaison
  • Steve Boone, sustaining member
  • Emma Wells, Crestline Village representative
  • Radcliff Menge, Mountain Brook Village representative
  • Ashley Fuqua Parker, English Village representative
  • Mac McKiernan, Mountain Brook Plaza representative
  • Handley McCrory, Office Park representative
  • Paul DeMarco, general counsel

The Chamber will work with these members to support local business growth, promote community events and strengthen partnerships throughout Mountain Brook in 2026.