Mountain Brook Chamber’s 2026 board of directors

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce announced its 2026 board of directors last month, with Katrina Porter serving as president. The board includes a mix of business leaders and community representatives across various roles to guide the chamber’s mission throughout the year.
Officers for 2026 include:
- Katrina Porter, president
- Knox Richardson, executive vice president
- Lee Mallette, vice president of business development
- David Faulkner, vice president of governmental affairs
- Shannon McBrayer, vice president of membership
- Dustin Dew, vice president of community affairs
- Amy Jackson, vice president of compliance and governance
- Ladd Tucker, immediate past president
- Kim McGuire, secretary
- Dawson Horton, treasurer
Additional board members are:
- Virginia Grisham, junior board advisor
- Landon Stubblefield, junior board liaison
- Taylor Bartlett, Debbie Perkins, Jorge Castro, Anna Catherine Roberson, Dan Bundy, and Elizabeth Brasher, directors at large
- Maretta Ashford, city council liaison
- Steve Boone, sustaining member
- Emma Wells, Crestline Village representative
- Radcliff Menge, Mountain Brook Village representative
- Ashley Fuqua Parker, English Village representative
- Mac McKiernan, Mountain Brook Plaza representative
- Handley McCrory, Office Park representative
- Paul DeMarco, general counsel
The Chamber will work with these members to support local business growth, promote community events and strengthen partnerships throughout Mountain Brook in 2026.