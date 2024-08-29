Mountain Brook Chamber and Junior board partner to host community supper

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce and Junior board are partnering to host a new annual community supper event in October.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce and Junior Board have joined together to host Harvest on Hoyt, an inaugural community supper event.

The event, taking place on Hoyt Lane in Crestline Village, will be held on Oct. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. The supper is meant to encourage connection with neighbors while learning more about the chamber's mission.

Food will be served by Dyron's Lowcountry, and tickets go on sale on Sept. 16.