Mountain Brook Chamber Fall Luncheon to explore Greater Birmingham's regional vision

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host its 2026 Fall Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Country Club of Birmingham.

The program, "IN Birmingham: The Vision for Greater Birmingham and Where Mountain Brook Fits In," will feature Dan Williams, president and CEO of the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau, also known as IN Birmingham.

Williams will discuss the organization's vision for promoting Greater Birmingham, current momentum across the region and opportunities for local communities to work together to strengthen the area's appeal as a place to visit, experience, invest in and call home.

The conversation will also focus on Mountain Brook's place within the broader regional story, including how local businesses can support tourism, economic activity and efforts to promote Greater Birmingham.

Check-in and networking begin at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon program begins at noon and will conclude at 1 p.m.

The Country Club of Birmingham is located at 3325 Country Club Road.