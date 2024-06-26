Mountain Brook Chamber Hires Executive Director

× Expand Mountain Brook chamber of Commerce Lizzie Maymon is the new Executive Director of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce has hired Lizzie Maymon as the new Executive Director. Maymon succeeds former Executive, Emily Jensen, who is returning to the banking industry in July.

Maymon is a Birmingham native with a Master of Healthcare Administration and a career in healthcare including program development, fundraising, and community relations. She previously held the role of Events and Membership Coordinator for the Mountain BrookChamber before transitioning to director. Her purview for community events and business development has driven her passion for this leadership opportunity in our community.

““Having the opportunity to lead the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce was an incredible experience, and certainly a highlight of my professional career. Lizzie joined the Chamber staff during my tenure, and is undoubtedly poised to use her relationship building and strategic planning skills to continue the forward trajectory of the organization. I couldn’t be more thrilled to see her assume this role,” said Jensen.

To learn more, visit www.mtnbrookchamber.org. Additional inquiries can be directed to Maymon, Mountain Brook Chamber Executive Director.