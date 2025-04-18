Mountain Brook Chamber hosting Ireland trip

× Expand Phot courtesy of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce is hosting a week-long trip to Ireland in March 2026, and interested travelers can now book their spot.

The trip, which will last from March 8-15, will stop in several cities and destinations in the country, including Dublin and Limerick, and will include visits to castles, dairy farms, distilleries and more.

Cost of the trip will include the flight, lodging and nine meals. Current prices are as follows:

$3,899 per person for a single booking

$3,399 per person for a double booking

$3,369 per person for triple booking

Reserve your spot and check out the full itinerary here.