Mountain Brook Chamber hosts State of the City Address

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce hosted their quarterly luncheon on Nov. 13, featuring the State of the City Address and comments from Mayor Stewart Welch and City Council members.

Topics of discussion included upcoming development projects such at Brookwood Village, roundabouts and sidewalks as well as challenges for the city.

"We just heard a little bit, the Brookwood Mall is out there on the horizon," said council member Billy Pritchard. "A substantial amount of property in the city of Mountain Brook is part of that overall [57] acres. We don't know how that's going to unfold yet, but that's coming for sure."

Council President Virginia Smith also spoke on some of the project she is excited to see come to life in 2025.

"Obviously, we're looking forward to see plans about Brookwood Mall, and then the roundabout, Spire is going to start their utility work in the night time shortly for the roundabout," Smith said. "And then we hope that the construction will actually start in January on the roundabout. The other projects that we have that I'm looking forward to, it's already started, is the Shades Valley Church, the homes and the town homes. that'll be built on Hollywood and back behind Chester. And then also, I'm looking forward to seeing the senior center."

The city plans to build a roundabout near the Birmingham Zoo at the intersection of the US-280 ramps, Cahaba Road, Lane Park Road and Culver Road.

Shades Valley Church was demolished in September after the congregation had dwindled to less than 80 in weekly worship. The property was sold to Montevallo Partners LLC, owned by real estate developer John F. Chapman and Margie Ingram, owner of Ingram and Associates.

There are 14 home sites on the land, and a condominium building with three townhomes will also be built on the site.

As for the senior center, in September the council approved the rezoning of a parcel of land at 2900 Cahaba Road from local business to a planned unit development (PUD) for a luxury senior living facility.

The facility will feature 162 dwelling units, which the developer reduced from the originally planned 166 after hearing public concerns. They also pushed the building farther back from Cahaba Road and lowered it one story after citizens said the original building plan would ruin the ambiance of Mountain Brook Village.

Developers also added more brick features to the exterior in order to better match the village architecture. Of the 162 units, 98 of them will be for independent individuals, 32 will be assisted living and 32 will house those who need full-time care.

Smith also mentioned upcoming sidewalk projects and a pollinator garden.

"There's some sidewalks on Montclair that will start in January too, that we're looking forward to," said Smith "And then also, one thing that'll be fun to watch is our gateway into Crestline, Memory Triangle, is going to be a pollinator garden thanks to Dana Hazen, our city planner. And I think y'all probably see, now that the utility work there is complete, it'll be fun to watch that being built and grow, and it's a bit of an experiment. We'll see how it works."

Mayor Stewart Welch also recognized several city officials and employees for their work and dedication to Mountain Brook over the years. He thanked Smith, Pritchard and council member and Finance Committee chair Lloyd Shelton for each of their over 20 years of service to the city. He also highlighted City Manager Sam Gaston for his 31 years in the role and finance director Steve Boone for his 28 years with the city.

Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow, Police Chief Jay Loggins and Fire Chief Chris Mullins were also recognized for their decades of service.

Challenges mentioned by the luncheon panel included the looming 280 expansion, a new pedestrian bridge along Hollywood Blvd. that would connect the city with Homewood and parking throughout the city.