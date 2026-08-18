Mountain Brook Chamber launches AI series for local businesses

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will launch a new artificial intelligence series with "Chamber Connect | AI 101: What Every Business Should Know" on Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, 101 Hoyt Lane.

Brandon Stewart of Caravan AI will lead the interactive session, offering a practical introduction to artificial intelligence for businesses of all sizes. The program will cover what AI is, when businesses might use it and ways the technology can help save time, increase efficiency and support day-to-day operations.

Stewart participated in one of Caravan AI's first public training cohorts before becoming a full-time AI trainer. He has since developed AI-driven systems for his own work and will share examples, tools and takeaways that attendees can begin applying to their businesses.

The program is designed both for people who are new to AI and those looking for a better understanding of the current AI landscape. Attendees are encouraged to bring questions and participate in the discussion.