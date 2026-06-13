Mountain Brook Chamber launches Summer Selfies program for local families

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce has brought back its Summer Selfies program, encouraging children and families to explore the community while completing activities throughout the summer.

The program is open to children ages 4-14 and challenges participants to complete activities listed on a Summer Selfies card while documenting their adventures with photos.

To participate, children must complete any six squares on the card, take a selfie at each activity or location and post the photos on Facebook or Instagram using #MBChamberSummerFun while tagging @mountainbrookchamber.

This year's program includes a partnership with The Sugar Shoppe in Crestline Village, which will provide a prize for participants who complete the challenge.

Children who finish the program will receive a free shaved ice voucher from The Sugar Shoppe and a $10 Village Gold Gift Certificate.

Participants do not have to keep track of a physical card and may instead use their phones to save photos as they complete activities during the summer.

Completed entries can be redeemed by visiting the Mountain Brook Chamber office at 101 Hoyt Lane and showing the completed photos. The office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chamber officials noted that staff members are frequently out in the community attending events and supporting local businesses, and they encourage participants to call 205-871-3779 before stopping by to confirm someone is available.

The annual program is designed to promote family activities while encouraging residents to visit local attractions, businesses and community destinations throughout Mountain Brook during the summer months.