Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce hosts Birmingham Culinary Forum

Photo by Sarah Owens The chamber's August Luncheon featured a culinary panel discussion with some of our area's top food industry players. Photo by Sarah Owens August's luncheon was one of the chamber's biggest, selling out at around 300 guests.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce hosted their quarterly luncheon on Wednesday, featuring a panel discussion on the restaurant industry with networking beginning at 11 a.m. and lunch at 11:30 a.m.

The panel was moderated by Paul DeMarco and featured local culinary celebrities Jorge Castro of Sol Y Luna, Stacey Craig of Brightstar Restaurant, Frank Stitt of Bottega, and Chris Hastings of Hot and Hot Fish Club. Panelists spoke on current issues and trends affecting the restaurant industry in the greater Birmingham area.

Securing fresh produce and increasingly scarce fish selections were some of the topics most discussed, with panelists saying that supply chain issues have led to a difficulty in securing some types of fish. Smaller family farms being bought out by developers or larger farming companies have also put a strain on produce vendors.