Chamber of Commerce Junior Board Thursday Night Live set for Aug. 12

Staff photo. Members of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Junior Board at one of their first meetings in 2019. The board will present its Thursday Night Live event on Aug. 12, 2021.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce created its new Junior Board in 2019 to help give the organization a fresh perspective and a new generation of leaders.

The members of the Junior Board are all professionals ages 25-35 who either live, work or were originally from Mountain Brook.

Their efforts to begin creating and hosting events were set back by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that began last year.

But the group will soon present its inaugural event.

The Junior Board will present Thursday Night Live on August 12 from 6-8:30 p.m. in the parking lot at O'Neal Library in Crestline Village

The event, which will benefit the Mountain Brook Merchant Relief Fund, will include drinks and samples of cuisine from highlighted local restaurants.

Guests will enjoy live music from Pioneer Chicken Stand, raffle prizes, local merchants and other attractions.

Tickets are $25 and include food samples, two drink tickets, one raffle ticket and live music.

To purchase tickets, go to the event website at thursdaynightlivemb.eventbrite.com.

For more information about the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, call 205-871-3779 or go to mtnbrookchamber.org.