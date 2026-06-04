Mountain Brook Chamber to hold summer member social

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host its Summer Chamber Member Social on Thursday, June 11, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Financial Partners, 2020 Cahaba Road.

The free, come-and-go event is open to Chamber members and will provide an opportunity to network with fellow business professionals in a relaxed setting while enjoying drinks and light bites.

Organizers say the event is designed to help members strengthen existing relationships and make new connections within the Mountain Brook business community.

The social is sponsored by Always Best Care of Birmingham, Gunn Dermatology and Synovus.

For more information, call 205-871-3779 or visit mtnbrookchamber.org.