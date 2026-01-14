Mountain Brook Chamber to host annual luncheon honoring city leaders

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host its 2026 Annual Luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Bohemian Mountain Brook.

The event brings together business leaders, city officials and community members for lunch, networking and a celebration of the City of Mountain Brook.

During the luncheon, the chamber will present the Jemison Visionary Award to Mayor Stewart Welch. The O’Neal Library will award the Tynes Award to former City Manager Sam Gaston, and the City of Mountain Brook will recognize Officer Richard Knecht as Employee of the Year.

Lunch and networking are included with registration. Tickets are $100 for chamber members, $125 for non-members and $1,000 for a table of eight.

For more information or to register, visit mtnbrookchamber.org or call 205-871-3779.