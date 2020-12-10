Mountain Brook Chamber to host Holiday Bingo Dec. 11

by

Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce created a new nonprofit called OneMB to accept donations for local merchants and restaurant owners affected by COVID-19.

The Chamber continues to take those donations through the Mountain Brook Merchant Relief Fund.

And on Friday, Dec. 11, from 7-8 p.m., the Chamber will raise money for the fund by hosting a virtual fundraiser called Holiday Bingo.

Friends and family members can gather for a safe night of fun while competing to win lots of prizes — including clothing, furs, gift baskets, gift certificates, spa treatments and more — donated by merchants in the city.

All proceeds will go to the Merchant Relief Fund.

To register and to see a complete list of prizes and vendors, go to mtnbrookchamber.org.