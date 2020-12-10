Mountain Brook Chamber to host Holiday Bingo Dec. 11

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wikimedia user Chris Clogg. The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the season virtually with Holiday Bingo on Dec. 11, 2020.

Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce created a new nonprofit called OneMB to accept donations for local merchants and restaurant owners affected by COVID-19.

The Chamber continues to take those donations through the Mountain Brook Merchant Relief Fund.

And on Friday, Dec. 11, from 7-8 p.m., the Chamber will raise money for the fund by hosting a virtual fundraiser called Holiday Bingo.

Friends and family members can gather for a safe night of fun while competing to win lots of prizes — including clothing, furs, gift baskets, gift certificates, spa treatments and more — donated by merchants in the city.

All proceeds will go to the Merchant Relief Fund.

To register and to see a complete list of prizes and vendors, go to mtnbrookchamber.org.