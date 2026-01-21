Mountain Brook Chamber to host ribbon cutting for new JPMorgan Chase branch

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for JPMorgan Chase Bank on Wednesday, Jan. 28, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. in Lane Park.

The event marks the opening of Chase’s new Mountain Brook branch, part of the company’s broader expansion across Alabama. Chase opened its first Alabama branch five years ago near Auburn University and announced plans last year to triple its number of branches statewide and hire an additional 170 bankers by 2030 as it works to expand access to financial services.

The Mountain Brook location represents the next step in that growth. Community members are invited to join the chamber and bank representatives for the brief ceremony celebrating the new branch and its arrival in Mountain Brook.