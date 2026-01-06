Mountain Brook Chamber to host ribbon cutting for Still Johnson Interiors

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

Still Johnson Interiors will celebrate its move to English Village with a ribbon-cutting event hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m.

The event will take place at the firm’s new retail location at 1903 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook and is open to community members who want to help welcome the business to its new home.

Still Johnson Interiors was founded by Marguerite Johnson and Anna Still, who met while working for designer Betsy Brown and quickly discovered their complementary strengths and shared design sensibilities. The duo originally opened their retail shop on Morris Avenue before recently relocating to English Village.

The ribbon cutting offers an opportunity to support a locally owned interior design studio as it begins its next chapter in Mountain Brook.