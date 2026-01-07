Mountain Brook Chamber welcomes two new team members

× Expand Submitted Jennifer Chewning, left and Jenna Nielsen. The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce has added two new members to its team: Jennifer Chewning as membership coordinator and Jenna Nielsen as events coordinator.

Chewning, a Homewood resident and mother of four, brings a background in child life services and education. Her previous roles include working as a child life specialist, preschool teacher, and PE instructor. In her new position, she will focus on member engagement and enhancing the chamber’s overall membership experience.

Nielsen, a Mountain Brook resident, brings experience in ministry, photography, and event planning, along with what the chamber describes as a creative mindset and entrepreneurial spirit. A mother of one and expecting her second child, Nielsen will lead the planning and execution of chamber events.

Both will support the chamber’s mission to foster local connection, support business growth and strengthen community ties.