Mountain Brook chapter of Kappa Delta honors 2 members

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Alumnae Chapter of Kappa Delta. Mary Stimpson Turner, left, and Sally Legg are presented with gifts by the Mountain Brook Alumnae Chapter of Kappa Delta for their receipt of the Order of the Emerald from Kappa Delta Sorority.

The Mountain Brook Alumnae Chapter of Kappa Delta recently honored two of its members, Sally Legg and Mary Stimpson Turner, for their receipt of the Order of the Emerald from Kappa Delta Sorority.

The chapter honored Legg and Turner at a reception held at Mountain Brook Club on Sept.16.

The Order of the Emerald is given to an alumna who has displayed extraordinary service to Kappa Delta at the local, state or national level.

Nominated by fellow Kappa Deltas and chosen by committee, the recipient has exhibited selfless devotion to the sorority through service at the national level or locally on a chapter advisory board, alumnae chapter, house corporation board or alumnae Panhellenic.

Both Legg and Turner have made tremendous contributions to Kappa Delta through their work at the University of Alabama Zeta Chapter of Kappa Delta.

Legg was instrumental in the new chapter house at the University of Alabama, serving as the chair of design and construction.

Turner has served on the Zeta Chapter Advisory Board and recently received the Order of the Omega Advisor of the Year at the University of Alabama.

The Mountain Brook Alumnae Chapter of Kappa Delta is proud to have two of its members receive this prestigious award.

Kappa Delta was founded on October 23, 1897, at State Female Normal School — now known as Longwood University — in Farmville, Virginia.

Kappa Delta has 167 collegiate chapters and more than 220 active alumnae chapters.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Alumnae Chapter of Kappa Delta and edited by Village Living staff.