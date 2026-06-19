Mountain Brook City Council agenda for Monday, June 22

× Expand city council agenda

The Mountain Brook City Council on Monday is scheduled to consider a roughly $850,000 contract with Avery Landscaping for a new sidewalk on Brookwood Road.

The city plans to build a 433-yard sidewalk on Brookwood Road, and Avery Landscaping was the lowest bidder for the job out of seven bidders, with a price of $849,121.

The work is expected to start in August, and construction should be completed by February, according to a proposal from Sain Associates, which has submitted a proposal to handle the engineering and inspection of the sidewalk installation for an additional $130,000.

In other business, Monday, the City Council is slated to consider:

An extension of the moratorium for home occupation licenses for another 30 days, through Aug. 20

A proposal to hire Bhate Geosciences Corp. to conduct a geotechnical analysis to help determine the best place to expand the sewer plant on the Mountain Brook High School campus for $11,750

A proposal to hire a company called Park Loyalty to provide hardware and software, including license plate readers, for a parking enforcement system for the next five years. The cost for year one would be $34,390, and the cost for remaining years would be $12,600.

A special event alcoholic beverage sale license for the 2026 Otey’s Fest at 224 Country Club Park

Other items slated for discussion in a 5:30 p.m. work session and potential action later include:

A proposal to pay Cotton State Media $5,500 a month to provide social media management, communications consulting, videography, photography, graphic design, public relations, media outreach, and crisis communications support for the city

A report on the parking availability in Lane Parke

A recommendation to extend a sidewalk café permit for Cala Coffee at 2409 Montevallo Road for another two weeks to better study the impact of the café on pedestrian traffic

A recommendation to reappoint Dale Brasher to the Mountain Brook Board of Landscape Design

A proposal to hire the Lee Law Firm to assist with title issues associated with right-of-way acquisition for a sidewalk project on Pine Ridge Road

Potential parking restrictions for the cul-de-sac on Park Brook Road and a small section on the creek side of the road

A request to allow a masonry wall in a city drainage easement along the side and rear property lines on property at 2801 Montevallo Road

See the complete agenda and packets for the 5:30 p.m. work session and 6 p.m. action meeting.