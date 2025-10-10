City Council to vote on budget, tax rate, fiber agreements Oct. 13

× Expand city council agenda

The Mountain Brook City Council is set to vote on the city’s proposed fiscal year 2025-26 budget at its meeting Monday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

In addition to adopting the new budget, the council will consider an ordinance to increase the city’s sales and use tax rate, along with resolutions to renew or approve multiple franchise and service agreements. These include contracts with Southern Light and Unity Fiber for broadband infrastructure and a traffic engineering services agreement with Skipper Consulting.

The council will also vote on awarding the landscape maintenance bid for the city’s commercial villages, municipal complex and the O’Neal Library.

A public hearing is scheduled to discuss proposed updates to the city’s home occupation ordinance. A moratorium on new home-based business licenses is set to expire Nov. 27, and council members are expected to review the ordinance’s final language during the meeting.

Other items on the agenda include:

Adoption of the E911 District’s fiscal year budget

Approval of the audit engagement letter with Carr, Riggs & Ingram LLC

Resolutions of appreciation for Finance Committee members Joseph Schilleci and Paige Daniel

A contract with Communico software for the O’Neal Library

Donation of surplus city property to the Kingdom Volunteer Fire Department

During the pre-council work session, James Ball of Boy Scout Troop 53 is expected to present information regarding sidewalk safety needs on Pine Ridge Road.

For full meeting materials and agenda packets, visit mtnbrook.org/citycouncil.