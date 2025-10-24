Final meeting for Mayor Welch, Council President Smith set for Monday

× Expand city council agenda

The Mountain Brook City Council will meet Monday evening for its final session under the leadership of Mayor Stewart Welch and Council President Virginia Smith, both of whom are retiring.

The city’s new administration — including incoming Mayor Graham Smith — will be sworn in at an organizational meeting on Nov. 3. The new group will preside over the next regular council meeting on Nov. 10.

The formal meeting Monday begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The public may attend in person or watch via YouTube by searching @cityofmountainbrook.

Before the meeting, Mayor Welch will lead a discussion during the 6 p.m. pre-council session on a proposed seasonal gas blower ban. An executive session is also scheduled.

The agenda includes a resolution to extend the city’s home occupation moratorium and another to approve a consulting agreement with Schoel for a low impact development stormwater masterplan.

Other items up for a vote include:

An irrigation replacement contract for the field at Mountain Brook Elementary

A bid award for a new vehicle for the Inspection Department

Disposal of certain surplus city property

A mayoral appointment to the Planning Commission

During the meeting, the Alabama Urban Forestry Association will present its President’s Award to Council President Smith.

The council is also scheduled to hear public comments and announce its upcoming meeting dates — the Nov. 3 organizational meeting at 8 a.m. and the Nov. 10 regular meeting at 5 p.m.