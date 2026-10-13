Mountain Brook City Council delays vote on Hollywood Gateway development

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Mountain Brook The Montevallo Road Development Group is asking permission to modify plans for residential development on 3.8 acres that formerly were home for Shades Valley Presbyterian Church in Mountain Brook, Alabama.

The Mountain Brook City Council on Monday night was set to rezone part of the former Shades Valley Presbyterian Church property, shifting from condominiums to townhouses, but the council ended up delaying a vote to seek changes to the plan.

The Montevallo Road Development Group proposed removing 26 stacked flats from the plans for the 3.8-acre property that once was home to Shades Valley Presbyterian Church and replacing them with seven more townhomes.

This would mean a total of 10 townhomes along Montevallo Road and 13 single-family homes behind the townhomes. The proposed zoning change was recommended by the Mountain Brook Planning Commission on Sept. 8.

However, there has been debate about an alley that developers had planned for residents of the townhomes to use to access Chester Road.

Discussion on Monday night included the possibility of adding a gate to restrict access from the townhomes to Chester Road, but the alley is a public space, so a gate was ruled out. A subsequent idea was to install a berm instead of a gate.

City Attorney Whit Colvin said that change would require the city to readvertise the zoning request, and he noted that part of the property in question is in neighboring Homewood.

The plan now is for the development company to resubmit its application to remove a reference of a gate and add a raised median to block alley access. That revision will go to the city for review before readvertising the proposal, city officials said.

There is a 15-day notice period, so the matter could come back to the council for consideration at the first scheduled meeting in November or a special meeting earlier in November.

“We want to vote on the right thing,” Councilman Gerald Garner said.

In another matter, the council approved the installation of three-way stop signs at the intersection of Round Forest Drive and Round Forest Circle. There was additional discussion about possibly adding a 3-way stop at Round Forest Drive and Pine Mountain Road. Residents will be notified of that possibility, and that matter can be considered at a future council meeting.

In other action, the council: