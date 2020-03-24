Mountain Brook City Council hears COVID-19 update

× Expand By Keith McCoy City City Hall 1

Monday’s attempt to hold a Mountain Brook City Council meeting while practicing social distancing did not go well due to glitches in the teleconference service intended to allow city officials and residents to monitor from outside City Hall.

Both Mayor Stewart Welch and the city attorney, Whit Colvin, had trouble connecting to the call, and participants were able to hear little of the discussion inside the chamber amid a persistent clicking noise and the sound constantly cutting out.

“This is the first time ever we’ve had any kind of broadcast or teleconference meeting,” said Steve Boone, the city clerk. “I don’t know that we will be using this model again.”

More than two dozen people dialed in for Monday’s pre-council and council meetings. City Council only is taking up matters needing immediate attention, leading to several proposed agenda items being excised. Four councilors attended, while Councilwoman Alice Womack was on the teleconference call.

Fire Chief Chris Mullins updated the council on social distancing restrictions and delivered somber warnings from Dr. Mark Wilson, the Jefferson County Health Officer.

Wilson predicts the county will see a major surge in confirmed cases this week, with more waves to follow. Unless people “flatten the curve” by staying home, area hospitals could be overwhelmed sometime between mid-April and mid-May.

“He emphasized the need to have people shelter in place,” said Mullins, who participated in Monday’s conference call involving Wilson and officials with Jefferson County and its municipalities.

Through Tuesday morning, Alabama had 215 confirmed cases, but no deaths. Jefferson County accounts for 90 of those cases, and Shelby County 24.

On March 16, Mountain Brook officials adopted what was then one of the county’s most strict rules for keeping people apart in an attempt to slow the spread of the contagion, limiting gatherings to 10 people. Emergency orders issued by Jefferson County originally allowed gatherings up to 25 people, but imposed a 10-person limit last week.

City schools remain closed at least through April 5. All public buildings are closed to the public, and entrances to city parks and recreational fields are padlocked.

Under the county’s emergency orders, all non-essential businesses are closed. Restaurants only may handle to-go orders or provide curbside delivery. Bars are closed to patrons, although the state Alcohol Beverage Control board is allowing businesses with a liquor license to sell alcohol for off-premise consumption.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce maintains a list of closures, reduced hours or altered operating methods for city businesses. It can be found on the “COVID-19” tab on the main page of the chamber’s website, mtnbrookchamber.org.

Upcoming community events this month and in early April have been canceled or postponed, including the city’s annual Easter egg roll, the chamber’s luncheon and the Spring Edit event at the Lane Parke development.

Several meetings of city boards also have been cancelled. The city planning commission meeting currently set for April 6 is in doubt.

State law requires the City Council to meet publicly, although Gov. Kay Ivey’s emergency declaration temporarily allows boards subject to the state Open Meetings law to use videoconferencing or other remote technology.

The 10-person limit on gatherings has sent city officials into uncharted waters as the council tries to conduct public business while maintaining social distancing. Even without the mayor, city attorney and Womack there, 10 people attended Monday’s meeting.

Boone said he is looking for alternatives to the teleconference, which also had trouble picking up sound from the microphones used to address the council. The system worked in another meeting earlier Monday, but it was much smaller and in a more confined space than council chambers. Boone said.

“Obviously this was not a great first run,” Bone said. “But we’re doing the best we can.”

The next City Council meeting is April 13.