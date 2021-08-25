Mountain Brook City Council hears update on Lane Parke Phase 2

× Expand Staff photo. Mountain Brook City Hall. Election Day will be Aug. 25, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Mountain Brook City Council held its regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 23.

Members got a brief update on the progress of construction at the new Phase 2 at the Lane Parke shopping center in Mountain Brook Village.

The council also approved a conditional office use at 2712 Culver Road in Mountain Brook Village for Evson Inc., the local firm that created Lane Parke.

Evson Inc. is located in the old Berthon Cleaners space, Company President John Evans said. He said only two people will use the office, and they need easy access to the construction site across the street. The company was recently forced to move out of a trailer on the job site due to the construction schedule.

"The tenants rely on us to tell them or their contractors where the utilities are," Evans said.

The conditional use was granted for two years, the term of Evson’s lease in the space.

Evans said that his company expects work to be completed on the long-awaited Phase 2 by August 2022. In fact, some tenants will likely have already moved in by then, he said.

Construction has moved forward without being hampered too much by weather, Evans said. “We are going forward.” he said. “We are advancing."

There are some "hiccups," he said, such as some problems getting supplies, but the developer "keeps chugging along."

OTHER ITEMS

The council passed an ordinance appointing Heather Richards as the City Clerk of Mountain Brook. Richards was sworn during the meeting.

The council approved the placement by ATT of a small cell tower near 3220 Rockledge Road. The tower was to be placed on the north side of the road but will now be placed on the south side near a row of existing power poles. A spokesman for a group of neighbors told the council that the group was pleased with the new location on the south side.

Members authorized the execution of an agreement between the city and EMS Management & Consulting Inc. for their provision of ambulance billing services and a related business associates agreement.

The body also approved a sidewalk and a guardrail at Little River Road and Sharpsburg Drive near the Cherokee Bend Condos.

Mayor Stewart Welch III read a proclamation declaring the week of September 17-23 as Constitution Week. September 17 is celebrated nationally as Constitution Day.

The next regular meeting of the council is September 13 at 7 p.m.