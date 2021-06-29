Mountain Brook City Council hears views on schools' diversity efforts

× Expand By Keith McCoy City City Hall 3

A large crowd of Mountain Brook residents turned out for the regular meeting of the Mountain Brook City Council on Monday, June 28, in order to express their views regarding recent diversity efforts by Mountain Brook Schools.

The City Council and Whit Colvin, the city attorney, stressed that the city has no control or authority over the schools, other than approving appointments to the Board of Education or helping to provide funding.

However, council members — including Council President Virginia Smith — said they wanted to provide citizens a chance to express their views and to answer some questions that had been raised recently about the city’s relationship to the schools.

Numerous residents, including parents of students attending the schools, have raised concerns in recent weeks about the activities of a Diversity Committee formed by MBS in 2020 following an anti-Semitic incident involving some students.

MBS had turned to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to help provide the diversity training for teachers and staff in what the schools call its “No Place for Hate” framework.

Some parents who attended the June 14 council meeting complained that the ADL training was very politicized and reflected what they called an extreme left-wing viewpoint.

On June 14, MBS announced that each school is establishing a local diversity committee composed of students, parents, teachers and administrators and that these committees will meet in the early fall to begin planning for the 2021-22 school year.

MBS also said that it had provided anti-bias training for all faculty and staff. Provided by the ADL, the training was conducted virtually in small groups and focused on defining bias and establishing a culture of respect and safety in schools

However, on June 24, MBS announced that it would move find another provider to complete anti-bias training for any remaining untrained employees.

The council meeting last night drew numerous critics and supporters of the MBS diversity efforts.

One of several critics of the MBS efforts was John Smith T, who said he has two children who attended Mountain Brook Schools, which he believes to be the best in the state. He said that the diversity efforts at MBS were “divisive” and could undercut the long-standing community support for the schools.

Krissy Allen, who said she had children in the schools, expressed general support for diversity efforts at the schools but quarreled with a training approach that she said would lead children to be on the lookout for any remark that could be interpreted as biased or hurtful. She referred to the term “micro-aggressions.” Allen said that the ADL diversity approach would not create “a place of mutual respect and understanding” for students.

However, several residents spoke in favor of the MBS diversity push.

Frank McPhillips, who is one of the founders of local diversity group MB Listens, said he believes the diversity training in schools is needed.

He said that about 1,000 of his group’s 1,200 members live in Mountain Brook.

“We applaud the diversity efforts of the Mountain Brook Schools,” he said

LOOK FOR UPDATES AND ADDITIONS TO THIS STORY.