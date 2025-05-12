× Expand By Keith McCoy City City Hall 1

The Mountain Brook City Council on Monday night recognized National Police Week with a proclamation honoring the city’s fallen officers and held a first reading of an ordinance to amend residential construction and demolition permit fees.

Mayor Stewart Welch delivered the proclamation, which designates the week of May 11–17 as National Police Week and May 15 as National Police Officers Memorial Day. The resolution paid tribute to Mountain Brook Police Department’s fallen officers Sgt. Freddie Jackson Harp, Officer George Todd Herring and Officer Theron Houlditch.

“Now, therefore, I do resolve that I, Mayor Stewart Welch, for the city of Mountain Brook, representing city council, do proclaim the week of May 11 through the 17th, 2025 as National Police Week,” Welch said. “We call upon all citizens of Mount Vernon to observe the 15th day of May 2025 as National Police Officers Memorial Day and honor those officers, enforcement officers who through their courageous being over ultimate sacrifice and service to the city of Mount Brook and also honor those survivors.”

Officers in attendance were recognized individually and invited council members to a memorial service Thursday morning at 7 a.m. honoring the department’s fallen.

The council also conducted a first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 14 of the City Code related to residential construction and demolition permit fees. No vote was taken during for the initial reading.

The next regular City Council meeting is scheduled for May 27 at 7 p.m.