Mountain Brook City Council makes recent board appointments and reappointments

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook City Council. The Mountain Brook City Council. Front left to right: Maretta Ashford, Mayor Graham Smith, Becky Holt. Back left to right: Lloyd Shelton Council President Pro Tem, Billy Pritchard Council President, Gerald Garner.

The Mountain Brook City Council recently approved a series of appointments and reappointments to municipal boards, committees and authorities.

Among the actions, the council reappointed K.C. Hairston as presiding judge of the Mountain Brook Municipal Court. Hairston's term will run through Jan. 25, 2028.

The council also made several appointments to the Board of Zoning Adjustment. Jack "Trey" Echols III was appointed to complete the unexpired term of Becky Holt, with a term ending Oct. 28, 2027. Colin Mitchell was appointed to a new term ending Jan. 12, 2029, while Norman Orr was reappointed to a term ending March 24, 2029.

For the Finance Committee, the council appointed Diane Griswold to a term ending July 10, 2027.

Three appointments were made to the Environmental Sustainability Committee. Ellen Hawley was appointed to complete Helen Harmon's unexpired term, ending Feb. 26, 2028. Janine McCall and Jeffrey Lisenby were each appointed to terms ending Feb. 26, 2029.

The council reappointed David Blackmon and Stutts Everette to the Village Design Review Committee, with both terms ending Feb. 23, 2029.

Two appointments were approved involving regional mental health organizations. Philip Young was reappointed to the Greater Alabama 310 Board, formerly known as the Jefferson County Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Authority, for a term ending Feb. 23, 2032.

The council also reappointed Jansen Voss and appointed John Shashy to the Jefferson-Blount-St. Clair Mental Health Authority, with both terms ending March 9, 2032.

In addition, Dustin Dew was reappointed to the Board of Landscape Design for a term ending March 27, 2029.