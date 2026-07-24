Mountain Brook council to hold public hearing on rezoning for townhomes

× Expand Sketch courtesy of city of Mountain Brook This is the proposed design for three new townhomes proposed as part of the Overton Village Townhomes at 3793 Fairhaven Drive in Mountain Brook, Alabama.

The Mountain Brook City Council on Monday is having a public hearing on a request to rezone a parking lot on Fairhaven Drive off Overton Road to accommodate expansion of the Overton Village Townhomes.

Currently, there are 10 townhomes on the west side of Fairhaven Drive, and three townhomes on the east side of Fairhaven, city records show. Another five townhomes that are part of Overton Village and face Poe Drive are in the city of Vestavia Hills, said Charlie Beavers, an attorney representing the owners of the parking lot.

The new request is to rezone property at 3793 Fairhaven Drive currently being used as a parking lot to accommodate three more townhomes in one building on the east side of Fairhaven.

The property is just south of another building with three townhomes and just north of the Shell gasoline station on Overton Road.

The new townhomes would be designed exactly like the other building with three townhomes to the north, Beavers said.

The property currently is zoned as a local business district. About half of the spaces in the parking lot were reserved for businesses in the Overton Village shopping center, specifically a nail salon and two fitness/yoga businesses, records show.

The nail salon no longer is in business, and the three spaces tied to the fitness businesses are being relocated onto the shopping center property and one parking space along Fairhaven, which frees up the parking lot for redevelopment, said Dana Hazen, Mountain Brook’s director of planning, building and sustainability.

To the east are an assisted living facility and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

The Mountain Brook Planning Commission on July 6 voted unanimously to recommend approval of the rezoning request. Read more here.

The City Council also on Monday is scheduled to hear a recommendation on the council’s next appointment to the Mountain Brook Board of Education and consider whether to:

Accept a donation of property at 2536 Montevallo Drive to the city from the Falkenburg family.

Pay $52,650 for a thermoplastic, brick-like traffic pattern on Hoyt Lane

Approve the destruction of drugs and destruction or auction of other Police Department evidence items no longer needed

Donate an unmarked high-mileage police vehicle to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office

See the complete agenda and supporting documents for the council’s work session at 6:30 p.m. and action meeting at 7 p.m.