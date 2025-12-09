Mountain Brook approves new fire engine amid supply delays

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Mountain Brook Fire Chief Chris Mullins. Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.

The Mountain Brook City Council approved the purchase of a new Engine 3 pumper for the fire department, as Fire Chief Chris Mullins described the challenges of buying fire engines.

“We're continually trying to get ahead of the curve on ordering fire trucks, but it continues to be a moving target,” Mullins said. “We have two on order right now, one of those was supposed to be delivered in June of '25. Now I project that it will be December '26. That's the first one. We have another one that we're hoping to get early in '27.

“Again, we're trying to get ahead of the curve on this.”

The chief said the city has to move fast on ordering another engine because a price increase of 5% to 8% is coming in January.

“That's between $60,000 and $100,000,” Mullins said. “If we can go ahead and get it on order now, which we're looking at delivering on that … hopefully a June 2027 target. We were promised the next truck in 18 months. Now it'll be 38 months.”

City officials valued the chief’s efforts.

“I appreciate all the hard work and looking to save where you can I'm all for it,” said Gerald Gann.

City Manager Steve Boone added, “As long as we're going to be in the fire business, we've got to have fire trucks. Fire trucks that work.”

In other action, the council:

Awarded a bid of $1,323,110 to Acre Group for landscape maintenance service at Fire Station No. 2.

Authorized the city’s participation in the 2026 “Back-To-School” Sales Tax Holiday.

Authorized a $3.4 million transfer from the general fund to the capital fund.

Authorized the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.

Awarded a bid of $221,730 to Southern Emergency Consultants for the fire department’s ambulance remount.

Made the mayor and president of the city council liaisons to the First Responders Foundation.

Granted conditional office use for Carlisle Moore Architects.

Mayor Graham Smith appointed Jack Darnall to the Planning Commission.

The next regular meeting of the city council will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2026.