Mountain Brook elected officials reject offer for health insurance coverage

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Mountain Brook City Council President Billy Pritchard

“I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.”

Marlon Brando made this line famous as he portrayed Don Vito Corleone in the 1972 film “The Godfather.”

But elected officials in Mountain Brook did refuse the offer of accepting health insurance from the city.

“As elected officials, we have a right to come under – if you want to pay for it – the city's health insurance,” City Council President Billy Pritchard said. “Nobody wants to do it. We have it otherwise. We're paying for it otherwise.”

The council passed a resolution Monday night acknowledging that elected officials had indeed declined the opportunity of city health insurance.

The panel also approved appointments of council members to various boards and committees:

Planning Commission (voting member) — Philip Black (council representative)

Board of Zoning Adjustment (liaison) — Gerald Garner

Parks and Recreation Board (liaison) — Garner

O’Neal Library Board (liaison) — Lloyd Shelton

Board of Education (liaison) — Pritchard

Finance Committee (voting member) — Shelton

Villages Design Review Committee (liaison) — Maretta Ashford

Editorial Board — Graham Smith and Becky Holt

Board of Landscape Design (liaison) — Holt

Chamber of Commerce (liaison) — Ashford

Parking Committee — All council members

Municipal Judge —(liaison) Smith and Pritchard

All-In Committee (supports Mountain Brook Schools — Pritchard and Smith

Environmental Sustainability Committee — Smith and Shelton

Jefferson County Councilor Coalition — Holt and Ashford

In other action, the council:

Authorized City Manager Steve Boone to accept a $3.9 million bid for replacing the Old Brook Trail and Canterbury Road bridges, with the city contributing $917,547

Accepted a proposal from Nimrod Long and Associates to do a schematic design for a wheelchair ramp at the city’s athletic complex

Approved acceptance of $13,500 grant from the Cawaco Resource, Conservation and Developement Council for an emergency medical services advanced training mannequin

Extended the city’s moratorium on CBD and vape shops

Approved amendments to the sales and use tax ordinance, as suggested by the state

The next regular meeting of the Mountain Brook City Council is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 8.