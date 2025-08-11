Highway 280 night work draws outcry; Mountain Brook joins tax revenue lawsuit

× Expand city council agenda

Overnight construction noise from U.S. 280’s widening project has some residents in Mountain Brook calling for relief from the Alabama Department of Transportation, citing sleepless nights, health impacts and hazardous driving conditions.

During the Aug. 11 City Council pre-meeting, Briar Glen Drive and Sterlingwood Drive residents described hammer drilling, truck horns and shaking homes from night work that runs from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Several asked the city to push ALDOT for earlier cutoffs, traffic safety improvements and restoration of sound buffers removed during site clearing.

One resident said the work has made it “like a megaphone to all of our houses,” while another warned that without changes, “teenage drivers [will be] asked to execute some dangerous maneuvering just to get to school or to play.” Requests included a traffic light at their intersection, flashing warning lights, extended acceleration lanes, lower speed limits and replanting trees along the highway.

City leaders noted they cannot mandate changes on a state-controlled road but pledged to advocate with ALDOT and the Governor’s office. Commitments included formal requests for safety measures, support for police enforcement if speed changes are approved and exploration of temporary sound barriers.

The 280 work is part of a two-year ALDOT project to resurface and widen the highway from Homewood to the Cahaba River and replace the Pump House Road bridge. ALDOT scheduled much of the work at night to limit daytime traffic disruption.

City joins SSUT lawsuit

In other action Aug. 11, the council agreed to join Tuscaloosa in a lawsuit challenging the state’s Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT) distribution formula. The SSUT levies a tax on online purchases and splits the revenue between state and local governments based on population, not where purchases occur.

Attorney Ben Presley told the council he had met with Tuscaloosa’s attorney, Wilson Graham, and would “be recommending the city join the lawsuit that will be filed. It is going to challenge the constitutionality of the simplified seller’s use tax. It will also seek some injunctive relief from the state, specifically from the Alabama Department of Revenue director.”

Presley said the goal is “to hopefully be able to capture additional tax revenue that we feel should be going to the cities.” He noted the case could attract additional municipal plaintiffs and that “we would expect local school systems to become involved in this litigation because they’re particularly impacted… in a very direct way.”

Council members voiced support, saying the issue has been on the city’s radar for years and that Tuscaloosa’s participation could amplify the effort. The lawsuit is expected to be filed this week.

Other business

Approved an ordinance creating a 15-minute parking space in front of Press Line Pharmacy on Church Street.

Reappointed Katie Wold and Ashley Spotswood to the Village Design Review Committee.

Authorized an agreement with Schoel Engineering as part of the Richmar assessment.

Heard from Jefferson County Probate Judge Yashiba “Red” Blanchard about monthly “Pro Se Day” free legal clinics and a property fraud notification program.

Went into executive session to discuss pending and potential litigation.