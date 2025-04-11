Mountain Brook City Council meeting Monday: See what's on the agenda

×
By Keith McCoy
Mountain Brook City Hall
The Mountain Brook City Council will meet on Monday, April 14, at 7 p.m., with a pre-meeting work session at 6 p.m.
Items on the pre-meeting work session's agenda include:
- A conditional use application for First US Bank located on Culver Road in Mountain Brook Village.
- Bids for the Locksley Road sidewalk project.
- Discussion of a right-of-way encroachment agreement for sewer extension at 2324 Cahaba Road.
- Recommendations for pedestrian crossing signals for Overbrook Road by Mountain Brook Junior High School.
- Discussion of amendments to the sign ordinance, specifically dealing with flags.
- An executive session.
Items on the agenda for the council meeting include:
- Recognition of Mountain Brook's new police chief, Thomas Boulware.
- Consideration of a resolution authorizing auditing services from Carr, Riggs and Ingram accounting firm.
- Consideration of a resolution to enter a contract with Birmingham Regional Paratransit Consortium, also known as ClasTran.
- Consideration of a resolution regarding a fiber optic franchise agreement with Lumos Fiber of Alabama.
- Consideration of a resolution ratifying a change order for the Mountain Brook Fire Station No. 2.
- Consideration of a resolution authorizing the sale, disposal or donation of certain surplus property.
- Consideration of an ordinance prohibiting parking on Country Club Boulevard on the Country Club of Birmingham side.
- Consideration of an ordinance establishing a 25 mile per hour posted speed limit on Richmar Drive, as well as consideration of another ordinance establishing a 15 mile per hourschool zone speed limit on a portion of Richmar Drive.