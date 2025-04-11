Mountain Brook City Council meeting Monday: See what's on the agenda

× Expand By Keith McCoy Mountain Brook City Hall

The Mountain Brook City Council will meet on Monday, April 14, at 7 p.m., with a pre-meeting work session at 6 p.m.

Items on the pre-meeting work session's agenda include:

A conditional use application for First US Bank located on Culver Road in Mountain Brook Village.

Bids for the Locksley Road sidewalk project.

Discussion of a right-of-way encroachment agreement for sewer extension at 2324 Cahaba Road.

Recommendations for pedestrian crossing signals for Overbrook Road by Mountain Brook Junior High School.

Discussion of amendments to the sign ordinance, specifically dealing with flags.

An executive session.

Items on the agenda for the council meeting include: