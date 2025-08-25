City explores traffic changes near Cherokee Bend to improve student safety

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Cherokee Bend Elementary School.

Mountain Brook officials are evaluating new traffic restrictions near Cherokee Bend Elementary School after parents and staff raised concerns about student pedestrians navigating a busy intersection during afternoon dismissal.

During the City Council’s Aug. 25 pre-meeting session, Richard Caudle of Skipper Consulting outlined a plan to study the intersection of Wilderness Road and Fair Oaks Drive. School staff have requested restricting left turns from Wilderness onto Fair Oaks during drop-off and pick-up hours. The road is already designated one-way during school mornings, but congestion and limited visibility remain challenges during dismissal.

Police Chief Thomas Boulware said the main concern involves students who walk home before carpool begins.

“The issue is the walkers — the kids that are released before carpool,” Boulware said. “They’re crossing the road at all points in the intersection, and that creates hazards.”

Council members asked Caudle to continue working with the school’s principal and school resource officer to gather traffic data and pedestrian counts. The city approved a $5,850 contract for the traffic study, which is expected to take four weeks.

Officials said the goal is to balance safety with traffic flow for both school families and residents of nearby streets, including Stone River Road, which may be affected by any rerouting.

Speed limit reduction proposed for Country Club Boulevard

Also during the pre-meeting, Caudle presented findings from a traffic study that recommended lowering the speed limit on Country Club Boulevard from 30 mph to 20 mph.

The study cited:

More than 2,000 vehicles per day on parts of the corridor;

Several horizontal curves and limited sight distance at intersections with Greenway Drive and Randolph Road.

Speed surveys showing many drivers already travel below 30 mph.

To address the concerns, Caudle recommended:

Replacing two existing 30 mph signs with 20 mph signs;

Adding one additional 20 mph sign near Montevallo Road.

Boulware confirmed the change would be enforceable by patrol units.

Other actions prepared for formal approval

Several items were forwarded for inclusion on the formal agenda during the work session:

Patrick Carlton was recommended for appointment to the city’s Finance Committee;

A bid from Hoover Toyota for a vehicle for the Inspection Department was prepared for approval;

The city moved forward with a resolution to dispose of surplus equipment;

A right-of-way encroachment agreement for a sewer line project at 2324 Cahaba Road was reviewed and finalized with standard indemnity provisions;

A contractor agreement for HVAC and window upgrades at two concession stands was set to proceed;

A resolution to participate in a secondary opioid manufacturer settlement was reviewed with no objections.

Livestream interrupted; ceremonial items on agenda

The formal council meeting was held following the work session, but the livestream experienced technical issues and was ended early. According to the agenda, scheduled items included a proclamation recognizing National Suicide Awareness Month, a mayoral appointment to the Planning Commission and an announcement about the city’s updated Stormwater Management Program Plan, available for public review through Sept. 8.

The next regular meeting of the Mountain Brook City Council is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.