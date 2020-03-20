Mountain Brook City Council meeting to be available via teleconference

× Expand By Keith McCoy City City Hall 2

Monday’s meetings of the Mountain Brook City Council will proceed, but under social distancing rules, city officials say.

Mountain Brook City Hall remains closed to the public, and last week’s emergency declaration by Mayor Stewart Welch also limits gatherings to 10 people.

But the 6:30 p.m. pre-council meeting and 7 p.m. main meeting will be accessible to the public via teleconference, according to agendas released Friday. The call-in number is 425-436-6317 and the access code is 868882#.

So far the agenda for the main meeting is light, but matters from the pre-council meeting may be added. Council also will be briefed on the COVID-19 coronavirus situation in Mountain Brook.