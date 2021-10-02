Mountain Brook City Council passes new city budget

× Expand By Keith McCoy City City Hall 3

Several agenda items were passed at the Mountain Brook City Council meeting earlier this week, held on Sept. 27.

The council voted unanimously to approve the new Fiscal Year 2022 budget for the city.

The total revenue is projected to be $44,029,246 with a surplus of $209,165, said Steve Boone, the city’s finance director and assistant city manager.

The budget includes about $6 million in capital projects, with about $4.1 million in funding coming from a bond issue the council approved recently.

City council members approved the resolution of the E911 District adopting the budget for the next fiscal year, starting Oct. 1 and ending Sept. 20, 2022.

Members also approved several other items including a contract between the city and Southern Software for a new records system for the Mountain Brook Police Department, increasing the salary schedule for all city employees and increasing compensation for contract security services used to protect Public Works facilities, city prosecutors and municipal judges.

Mayor Stewart Welch made two proclamations at the meeting. Down Syndrome Alabama and One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center received proclamations in honor of both Down Syndrome Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Representatives from both groups expressed their appreciation for the proclamations and gave council members and meeting attendees facts regarding domestic violence and people living with Down syndrome.

“Down syndrome is one of the most common types of chromosomal disabilities so it’s no surprise that each year in October, we recognize Down Syndrome Awareness month to raise public awareness about the condition and advocate for acceptance and inclusion of people with down syndrome,” said a representative of Down Syndrome Alabama.

A representative of the One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center, when speaking about domestic violence, said that domestic violence transcends socioeconomic status, age and race. One in five women are victims of domestic violence and one in seven men suffer from domestic violence as well.