Mountain Brook Council honors longtime postal worker, approves full agenda

The Mountain Brook City Council on Monday recognized U.S. Postal Service employee Johnny Toney for his years of service with a proclamation presented during the start of its regular meeting. Toney was joined by friends, family, and city officials to mark his retirement.

Mayor Stewart Welch delivered the proclamation, and members of the public applauded following the presentation. Toney addressed the room briefly, thanking those in attendance.

Following the proclamation, the council approved all remaining agenda items by unanimous consent. No items were removed or amended from the consent agenda.

Approved items included:

Minutes from the July 14, 2025, council meeting

A resolution authorizing a contract with Stone and Sons for electrical work related to a Parks and Recreation storage building

A recommendation to the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for the issuance of a retail beer (off premises only) and retail wine (off premises only) license to The Market One, LLC, located at 2411 Montevallo Road

A contract with Alscan for equipment related to emergency lanyards at the O’Neal Library

A resolution appointing poll workers for the August 26, 2025 municipal election

A resolution authorizing Supplemental Agreement No. 1 with the State of Alabama for the Montclair Road sidewalk TAP grant project

A resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property

The Montclair Road sidewalk project is funded in part by $800,000 in federal Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant funds. An additional $600,000 was made available through the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham to cover increased construction costs. The city’s final share remains under $200,000. The agreement approved Monday does not change the total project budget.

The meeting adjourned following the approval of the consent agenda. The next regular meeting of the Mountain Brook City Council is scheduled for August 11, 2025, at 7 p.m.